Faculty Members

U of L neuroscientists awarded nearly $2 million for research into Alzheimer's disease

Congratulations to Drs. Bruce McNaughton and Majid Mohajerani! Click to read more about their research.
mcnaughton mohajerani fma
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-neuroscientists-awarded-nearly-2-million-research-alzheimers-disease#.WqgyDpPwaCc
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 14:45 to Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 14:45

Upcoming Events

The Plastic Brain - Brain Awareness Week 2018

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge will showcase its world-renowned neuroscience research with a number of activities surrounding...

CCBN Open House & Brain Awareness Fair

Sat, Mar 17, 2018 - 10:00 AM

The University of Lethbridge will showcase its world-renowned neuroscience research with a number of activities surrounding...

Alberta Gambling Research Institute 17th Annual Conference: Current Issues in Gambling Research

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 6:00 PM

Speakers from Canada, United States, Australia, and Europe will provide a collection of presentations representing...

More Events...