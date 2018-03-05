Faculty Members

CCBN Open House & Brain Awareness Fair

SAT, MAR 17, 2018 10:00 AM TO 1:00 PM | Click for details.
Harley Hotchkiss Memorial Lecture - Auditory Cortex Plasticity Following Hearing Loss

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Harley Hotchkiss Memorial LectureDr. Stephen G. Lomber of Western University, the Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Brain...

The Plastic Brain - Brain Awareness Week 2018

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge will showcase its world-renowned neuroscience research with a number of activities surrounding...

Alberta Gambling Research Institute 17th Annual Conference: Current Issues in Gambling Research

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 6:00 PM

Speakers from Canada, United States, Australia, and Europe will provide a collection of presentations representing...

