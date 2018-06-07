Faculty Members

16th Annual Brenda Milner Lecture Series - Dr. Eleanor Maguire

Mon, June 18: Academic lecture at 4:00PM in PE275 in the 1st Choice Savings Building, U of L | Tues, June 19: Public lecture at 7:00PM at the Lethbridge Public Library (Theatre Gallery).
http://www.uleth.ca/artsci/neuroscience/current-lecture
Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 09:00 to Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 21:00

