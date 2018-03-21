Faculty Members

Summer 2018 Course Offerings

Interested in getting a head start on your program, or getting a Liberal Education Requirement course out of the way? Check out some of the summer courses being offered at uLethbridge this summer.
Summer Course FMA
Modern Languages Film Series, Spring 2018: Crime!

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 4:30 PM

Come out and join us for free films from around the world, subtitled in English, on our theme for this semester: Crime!

Modern Languages Film Series, Film 5: The Young and the Damned

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 4:30 PM

Crime! Film 5: Los olvidados [The Young and the Damned] (Mexico, Luis Buñuel, 1950). Director Luis Buñuel takes an...

Modern Languages Speaker Series - Dr. Gabrielle Houle

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Dr. Gabrielle Houle presents Wood, Paper, Leather, and More: Creators of Masks and Their Materials of Choice.This talk...

Modern Languages Film Series, Film 6: The Crime of Mr. Lange

Thu, Apr 5, 2018 - 4:30 PM

Crime! Film 6: Le crime de Monsieur Lange [The Crime of Mr. Lange] (France, Jean Renoir, 1936). An early Renoir...

