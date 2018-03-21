Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 4:30 PM
Come out and join us for free films from around the world, subtitled in English, on our theme for this semester: Crime!
Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 4:30 PM
Crime! Film 5: Los olvidados [The Young and the Damned] (Mexico, Luis Buñuel, 1950). Director Luis Buñuel takes an...
Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 11:00 AM
Dr. Gabrielle Houle presents Wood, Paper, Leather, and More: Creators of Masks and Their Materials of Choice.This talk...
Thu, Apr 5, 2018 - 4:30 PM
Crime! Film 6: Le crime de Monsieur Lange [The Crime of Mr. Lange] (France, Jean Renoir, 1936). An early Renoir...
