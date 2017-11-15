Faculty Members

Modern Languages Speaker Series - Dr. Tabitha Spagnolo

MON, DEC 4, 2017 12:00 PM TO 1:00 PM - TH 277
modern languages speaker series fma
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/modern-languages-speaker-series-dr-tabitha-spagnolo#.WgyuIBNSyi4
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 14:15 to Monday, December 4, 2017 - 13:00

Upcoming Events

Modern Languages Film Series Fall 2017: Let's Eat!

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Here is the line-up of international films for this semester, all organised around our theme: Let's Eat! All subtitled in...

Modern Languages Film Series, Film 5: Chef's Special

Thu, Nov 9, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Fuera de carta (Chef’s Special) (Spain, Nacho G. Valilla, 2008)Chef Maxi is an openly gay, top-ranked chef in Madrid. But he...

Modern Languages Speaker Series - Dr. Tabitha Spagnolo

Mon, Dec 4, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Dr. Tabitha Spagnolo presents (In)Equality of the Sexes:  Education and the Querelle des femmes in Early Modern...

More Events...