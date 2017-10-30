Faculty Members

International Education Week & Asian Culture Days

Nov 6 - 10, 2017
http://www.uleth.ca/international/international-education-week-2017
Monday, October 30, 2017 - 09:15 to Friday, November 10, 2017 - 23:15

Upcoming Events

Modern Languages Film Series Fall 2017: Let's Eat!

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Here is the line-up of international films for this semester, all organised around our theme: Let's Eat! All subtitled in...

Modern Languages Film Series, Film 4: Tampopo

Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - 6:00 AM

Tampopo (タンポポ) (Japan, Juso Itami, 1985). Thurs 26 Oct & Wed 1 Nov @ 4:30.In this spoof of a spaghetti Western, a young...

New Media Film Series presents: Terra em transe

Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 6:00 PM

Terra em transe (Brazil / Glauber Rocha / 1967)Hosted by Dr. Omar Rodriguez (Modern Languages)Wednesday, November 1,...

Discussions Across Disciplines: Working with Youth Using Visual Methods

Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 3:00 PM

Panelists: Drs. Omar Rodriguez (Modern Languages) and Andriko Lozowy (Sociology)Join us for informal roundtable where...

