Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM
Here is the line-up of international films for this semester, all organised around our theme: Let's Eat! All subtitled in...
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - 6:00 AM
Tampopo (タンポポ) (Japan, Juso Itami, 1985). Thurs 26 Oct & Wed 1 Nov @ 4:30.In this spoof of a spaghetti Western, a young...
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 6:00 PM
Terra em transe (Brazil / Glauber Rocha / 1967)Hosted by Dr. Omar Rodriguez (Modern Languages)Wednesday, November 1,...
Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 3:00 PM
Panelists: Drs. Omar Rodriguez (Modern Languages) and Andriko Lozowy (Sociology)Join us for informal roundtable where...
