The French Language Centre's 3rd Annual Film Week

January 30 - February 3, 2017. Free and open to all. Popcorn and refreshments. English subtitles.
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/french-language-centre-3rd-annual-film-week#....
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 13:15 to Friday, February 3, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation has been changed to Monday, February 27th, 12:00 - 1:00 Dr...

Modern Languages Film #2: "The Grand Illusion"

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Renoir’s anti-war masterpiece. A French captain in World War I and his mechanic are shot down and captured. What follows is...

French Language Centre 3rd Annual Film Week

Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Paul à Québec (2015) – dir.François Bouvier / comedyMonday, Jan. 30 7:00 PM TH 201  Paul is a cartoonist who lives...

Explore Information Session

Thu, Feb 2, 2017 - 3:00 PM

Discover another region of Canada while learning French. Enjoy Five weeks of learning and adventure, friendship and...

