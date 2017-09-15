Faculty Members

The Destruction of Memory - Documentary Film Screening

The Department of Geography presents a FREE documentary film screening of 'The Destruction of Memory' on Oct 3, 7-9pm at the Penny Building.
Destruction of Memory Film
Friday, September 15, 2017 - 13:30 to Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 21:00

