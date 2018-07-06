Faculty Members

Multiplicative Number Theory - Seats available for Fall 2018

Number theory, dubbed the "Queen of Mathematics" is one of the oldest and most important branches of mathematics. Seats Available! Click for details.
Math 4460 FMA
Friday, July 6, 2018 - 14:15 to Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 20:00

Lethbridge Number Theory & Combinatorics Seminar - ALLYSA LUMLEY, York University

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Lethbridge Number Theory and Combinatorics Seminar   Date: August 27, 2018   Time: 11:00 - 11:50 a.m.  ...

NSERC Discovery Grant Webinar - Submission of an Application

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM

In preparation for the submission of  Discovery Grant applications , NSERC will host webinars to assist the research...

NSERC RTI Webinar - Submission of an Application

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 11:00 AM

NSERC will host webinars to assist the research community on “How to submit a Research Tools and Instruments (RTI)...

