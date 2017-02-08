Faculty Members

Physical medicine, kinesiology, and neuroscience: converging expertise for clinical gains

Friday, February 10, 2017. 3pm. PE261. Everyone welcome.
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/graduate-studies/events/rebound-health-centre-distinguished-...
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 15:45 to Friday, February 10, 2017 - 23:45

