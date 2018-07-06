Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 11:00 AM
In preparation for the submission of Discovery Grant applications , NSERC will host webinars to assist the research...
Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM
Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 11:00 AM
NSERC will host webinars to assist the research community on “How to submit a Research Tools and Instruments (RTI)...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.