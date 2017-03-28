Faculty Members

History Homecoming 2017

You are invited to join the History Department, THUGS (The History Undergrad Society), and the Black Adders Alumni as we celebrate 50 years of studying history at the University of Lethbridge!
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/history-homecoming-2017#.WNqCcrjF2Uk
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - 09:45 to Saturday, April 1, 2017 - 23:45

ADCS 4200 Elders Panel - Blackfoot Traditional Knowledge

Thu, Mar 30, 2017 - 6:00 PM

You are invited to join us in celebrating Blackfoot traditional knowledge through oral storytelling, Indigenous cuisine, and...

Call for Papers - Research in Religious Studies Conference

Sat, Apr 1, 2017 - 1:38 PM

CALL FOR PAPERSDeadline:  April 14, 2017Research in Religious Studies ConferenceApril 29 - 30, 2017U of...

Humanitarian Imagery and the Irresistible Appeal of 'the Child' - Dr. Heide Fehrenbach (Northern Illinois University)

Sat, Apr 1, 2017 - 7:00 PM

The Department of History Colloquium Series present the 2nd Annual Driedger Lecture sponsored by the Driedger Fund:...

Department of History Colloquium: Honors Thesis Presentations

Wed, Apr 5, 2017 - 12:00 PM

The Department of History will present their Honours Thesis Presentations.Day/Date:  Wednesday, April 5 2017Time:...

