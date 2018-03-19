Faculty Members

COHT and Lethbridge Public Library Guest Speaker

Venue: Friends Place Meeting Room (Crossing Branch Library); 255 Britannia Blvd., West | Click for details.
Pamela Sugiman FMA
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/did-i-hear-you-say-racism-interpretive-authority-and-oral-history-interview-prof-pamela#.Wq_q1pPwaCd
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 10:45 to Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 21:00

Did I Hear You Say Racism? Interpretive Authority and the Oral History Interview - Prof. Pamela Sugiman (Professor & Dean of Arts, Ryerson University)

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The Centre for Oral History and Tradition (COHT) in partnership with the Lethbridge Public Library will present the...

