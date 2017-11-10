Mon, Nov 20, 2017 - 3:00 PM
The Centre for Oral History and Tradition will present the following:Snacks: A Canadian Food HistoryGuest Speaker:...
Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 9:30 AM
The University of Lethbridge's Centre for Oral History and Tradition in partnership with the Galt Museum & Archives is...
Thu, Dec 7, 2017 - 6:00 PM
The Centre for Oral History and Tradition and the Institute for Child and Youth Studies are proud and honoured to present a...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.