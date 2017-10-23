Faculty Members

CSEG Distinguished Lecture Tour - Monday November 6th

Guest Speaker Dr. Doug Schmitt from UAlberta. Nov 6 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Room C610
cseg lecture
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/2017-2018-cseg-distinguished-lecture-tour-adventures-scientific-drilling-geophysicist%E2%80%99s#.We4FTxNSyi4
Display Dates: 
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 09:30 to Monday, November 6, 2017 - 14:00

