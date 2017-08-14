Faculty Members

2017 Alberta Barley Student Scholarship

Value: $2,000 | Deadline August 31, 2017
http://www.uleth.ca/artsci/geography/alberta-barley-student-scholarship
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 13:30 to Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 23:30

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

