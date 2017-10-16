The University of Lethbridge is pleased to welcome Canada Gairdner International Award winner, Dr. Lewis E. Kay (...

The Department of Philosophy Colloquium Series presents:The Meaning of Life and the Veridicality RequirementGuest Speaker:...

On October 20 th -21 th , 2017 children ages 5 to 12 from across southernAlberta are invited to participate in a variety of...

Educational expert Jeffrey MacCormack describes his work on social play and play-based interventions for children and youth...

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 7:00pm - 9:00pmEvent Location: Lethbridge Lodge, 320 Scenic Dr S, Lethbridge, ABFREE. Everyone...