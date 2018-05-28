Dr. Sheila McManus to receive Distinguished Teaching Award

Congratulations to Dr. Sheila McManus! She will be presented with the Distinguished Teaching Award at 2018 Spring Convocation, Ceremony II on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.
