Dr. Louise Barrett, panelist at World Science Festival in New York

Louise discussed the topic of neuroscience and the roots of human connections. The World Science Festival gathers great minds in science and the arts to produce content for scientific discoveries.
URL: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EWVHqmIT50
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 11:30 to Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 11:30

Upcoming Events

NSERC Discovery Grant Workshop

Wed, Jun 14, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Discovery Grant WorkshopDate: Wednesday, June 14Time: 9:00 -11:30 amLocation: AH100 (Andy's Place)This workshop is intended...

Native American and Western Cultures: Is Respectfully and Mutually Transformative Dialogue Possible?

Thu, Jun 15, 2017 - 11:00 AM

Is it possible for dialogue between Native American and Western cultures, ideas, epistemologies and idealsto be both...

ARRTI Speaker Series - Dr. Ian Lewis

Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - 1:00 PM

The Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute presents Dr. Ian Lewis, Assistant Professor and AIHS Translational Health...

