Congratulations!

Five new appointments as Board of Governors Research Chairs highlight the exceptional scholarly work of Dr. Paul Hayes, Dr. Kevin McGeough, Dr. Hans-Joachim Wieden, Dr. Fangfang Li & Dr. Aaron Taylor.
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-board-governors-appoints-five-research-chairs#.Wt4JG1MvyCc
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 14:45 to Friday, June 1, 2018 - 14:45

