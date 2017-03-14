Faculty Members

Careers in Chemistry: Balzac Gas Plant

Thursday, March 23, 2017. 12:15-1:30 pm. UHall D634. Everyone is welcome.
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/careers-chemistry-balzac-gas-plant#.WMhrabjF2...
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 14:45 to Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

Alberta's Tomorrow Project: Health Data in Store for You

Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - 3:00 PM

 Alberta’s Tomorrow Project (ATP) is the province’s largest-ever health research platform, launched in 2000 to help...

UofL iGEM Team - Information Session

Tue, Mar 21, 2017 - 6:00 PM

Do you like Engineering? Creative Design? Networking? Entrepreneurship? Then the International Genetically Engineered...

Careers in Chemistry: Balzac Gas Plant

Thu, Mar 23, 2017 - 12:15 PM

Our own uLethbridge alum, Victor Januszewski, was employed at the Balzac Gas Plant for 37 years and has amazing facts and...

PUBlic Professor Series | DNA Damage, Repair and Disease: How Computers Can Help Us Understand

Thu, Mar 23, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Join Dr. Stacey Wetmore as she exploresDNA Damage, Repair and Disease: How Computers Can Help Us Understand.Our DNA...

More Events...