CCBN Open House & Brain Awareness Fair

SAT, MAR 17, 2018 10:00 AM TO 1:00 PM | Click for details.
CCBN Open House FMA
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/ccbn-open-house-brain-awareness-fair#.Wp2E_JPwaCc
Display Dates: 
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 11:00 to Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 13:00

Upcoming Events

RiboWest 2018

Sun, Jun 10, 2018 - 8:00 AM

The Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute (ARRTI) is hosting the 14th Annual RiboWest Conference at the University of...

16th Annual Brenda Milner Lecture Series - Dr. Eleanor Maguire

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 4:00 PM

We are honored to welcome Dr. Eleanor Maguire from The University College London to take part in the 16 th ...

Wine & Dine: Arts & Science Scholarship Fundraiser

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Arts & Science is pleased to recognize Dr. Bhagwan Dua's name (1936~2018) at the...

PUBlic Professor Series | A Journey Through the Fields of Play

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Event Location: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge , 320 Scenic Dr S,...

PUBlic Professor Series | Creating Heroes and Claiming the North: Captain Robert Abram Bartlett in the Arctic

Thu, Oct 25, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Event Location: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge , 320 Scenic Dr S,...

PUBlic Professor Series | “‘A Devil-May-Care Sort of Swagger’: A Case for Remembering Canada in the Boer War”

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Event Location: Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge , 320 Scenic Dr S,...

More Events...