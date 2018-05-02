Building our Future - SAB Update Spring 2018

The Destination Project's Science and Academic Building construction has reached 75% completion. Here's a look inside at the progress on the facility.
SAB Building FMA
URL: 
https://youtu.be/pjBLSbLlQA4
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 10:30 to Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 10:30

