The RiboClub was founded in 1999 by researchers at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Université de...

Research & Innovation Services invites Lethbridge Campus researchers in all social sciences, humanities, and creative...

Join us for an Adults Only evening of SCIENCE! Destination Exploration invites you to explore the Science of Every Day. This...

The Western Canada RNA Conference, RiboWest, brings together RNA scientists from across Canada and the northwestern United...

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 7:00pm - 9:00pm Event Location: Lethbridge Lodge , 320 Scenic Dr S, Lethbridge, AB FREE ....