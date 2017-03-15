Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation has been changed to April 5 , 12:00 - 1:00 D 634Dr. Beth Gerwin...
Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM
Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - 4:30 PM
The Philosophy Department Colloquium Series presents:Philosophy in the Real World: What Does a Biomedical Ethicist Do, and...
Fri, Mar 17, 2017 - 12:00 PM
The Religious Studies Department and the Religious Studies Interfaith Fund present:Old Stories in New Forms: Mapping a...
Fri, Mar 17, 2017 - 1:40 PM
Please plan to attend this exciting talk presented by the Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2017 Speaker SeriesAn...
Fri, Mar 17, 2017 - 5:30 PM
Imagine trying to condense years of complex research and fieldwork into one-slide and a three-minute presentation. That’s...
