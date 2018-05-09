Breadth of research highlighted by latest CRC announcements

Congratulations to Drs. Monique Giroux (Indigenous studies), Trushar Patel (chemistry & biochemistry) and Julie Young (geography), they have been named Tier II Canada Research Chairs.
