Annual Luke Stebbins Undergraduate Research Symposium

April 5th | 12:00-4:30PM | PE Atrium & AWESB | Everyone welcome, click for details.
Luke Stebbins Symposium FMA
http://www.uleth.ca/artsci/biological-sciences/luke-stebbins-undergraduate-symposium
Friday, March 23, 2018 - 15:15 to Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 04:00

