NSERC will host webinars to assist the research community on “How to complete a Research Tools and Instruments (RTI)...

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

In preparation for the submission of Discovery Grant applications, NSERC will host webinars to assist the research community...

Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...

Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 7:00pm - 9:00pmEvent Location: Lethbridge Lodge, 320 Scenic Dr S, Lethbridge, ABFREE....