Wed, May 16, 2018 - 9:00 AM
The Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry and C-CRAFT Present: Jens Müeller, PhD Department of Chemistry...
Mon, May 21, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry Presents Angeliki Pantazi, PhD University of Lethbridge Fat metabolism -...
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Laura Keffer-Wilkes, PhD University of Lethbridge Fat metabolism - lipids,...
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 6:00 PM
The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Sam Sul Gi Kim, PhD Fat metabolism - lipids, bioenergetics & regulatory control May...
Sun, Jun 10, 2018 - 8:00 AM
The Western Canada RNA Conference, RiboWest, brings together RNA scientists from across Canada and the northwestern United...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.