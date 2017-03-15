Old Stories in New Forms: Mapping a Medieval Japanese Buddhist Purgatory onto a Modern Urban Ghetto

Friday, March 17, 2017. 12-1:30pm. TH177.
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/sites/uleth.ca.notice/files/Main_March%202017.pdf
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - 14:15 to Friday, March 17, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

Old Stories in New Forms: Mapping a Medieval Japanese Buddhist Purgatory onto a Modern Urban Ghetto - Prof. Jessica Main (UBC)

Fri, Mar 17, 2017 - 12:00 PM

The Religious Studies Department and the Religious Studies Interfaith Fund present:Old Stories in New Forms: Mapping a...

Call for Papers - Research in Religious Studies Conference

Sat, Apr 1, 2017 - 1:38 PM

CALL FOR PAPERSDeadline:  April 14, 2017Research in Religious Studies ConferenceApril 29 - 30, 2017U of...

Okinawa - The Afterburn (Documentary Film Screening)

Sat, Apr 8, 2017 - 1:00 PM

You are invited to the Documentary Film Screening of Okinawa: The Afterburn on Saturday, April 8th (1:00 p.m.) at the...

More Events...