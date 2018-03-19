Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 7:00 PM
The Centre for Oral History and Tradition (COHT) in partnership with the Lethbridge Public Library will present the...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.