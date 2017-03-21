5 Canadian Universities To Watch

uLethbridge is considered to be one of "Canada's Rising Stars."
URL: 
http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/universityhubca/canadian-universities-to-watch_b_15...
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 - 16:00 to Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 23:45

Upcoming Events

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation has been changed to April 5 , 12:00 - 1:00 D 634Dr. Beth Gerwin...

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

On Predicates, Extensions and Induction - Prof. Bryson Brown (Department of Philosophy)

Wed, Mar 22, 2017 - 4:00 PM

The Department of Philosophy Colloquium Series will present the following:"On Predicates, Extensions and Induction"Guest...

Careers in Chemistry: Balzac Gas Plant

Thu, Mar 23, 2017 - 12:15 PM

Our own uLethbridge alum, Victor Januszewski, was employed at the Balzac Gas Plant for 37 years and has amazing facts and...

Exotic Hadrons

Thu, Mar 23, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Please plan to attend this exciting talk presented by the Physics & Astronomy Department Spring 2017 Speaker...

PUBlic Professor Series | DNA Damage, Repair and Disease: How Computers Can Help Us Understand

Thu, Mar 23, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Join Dr. Stacey Wetmore as she exploresDNA Damage, Repair and Disease: How Computers Can Help Us Understand.Our DNA...

More Events...