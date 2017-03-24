All-star talent

The lineup has been revealed, and tickets are now available, for the Shine On Summer Festival outdoor concert on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the University of Lethbridge Community Stadium
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/concert-lineup-announced-shine-summer-festival
Display Dates: 
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 11:00 to Friday, March 31, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Wed, Mar 16, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a...

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

 Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are...

Addiction Support Group

Thu, Feb 2, 2017 - 9:09 AM

This is a drop in support group for students...

Supervision and Leadership Speaker Series 2017

Thu, Feb 2, 2017 - 10:30 AM

The University of Lethbridge People Plan identified...

More Events...